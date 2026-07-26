WATCH: Sen. Sheehy gives passionate speech defending the war against Iran – ‘Death-dealing cult’ July 26, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-sheehy-gives-passionate-speech-defending-the-war-against-iran-death-dealing-cult/ Email Print Former Navy SEAL and Senator Tim Sheehy delivered a tearful speech justifying the war against Iran, citing fallen comrades killed by Iranian bombs as proof of Tehran’s violent rhetoric and actions against Americans.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/VIDEO-2026-07-25-23-21-31.mp4 IranTim SheehyWar