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WATCH: Sen. Sheehy gives passionate speech defending the war against Iran – ‘Death-dealing cult’

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Former Navy SEAL and Senator Tim Sheehy delivered a tearful speech justifying the war against Iran, citing fallen comrades killed by Iranian bombs as proof of Tehran’s violent rhetoric and actions against Americans.

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