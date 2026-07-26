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WATCH: US forces verify oil tanker, disable another as Iran blockade continues

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U.S. forces have redirected 12 vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to enforce the Iran blockade, most recently completing a verification boarding and disabling another ship attempting to breach it.

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