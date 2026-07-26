WATCH: US forces verify oil tanker, disable another as Iran blockade continues

U.S. forces have redirected 12 vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to enforce the Iran blockade, most recently completing a verification boarding and disabling another ship attempting to breach it.

The U.S. naval blockade against Iran remains in full effect. As of July 25, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 2 that didn't comply, and boarded 2 to ensure total compliance. Earlier today, U.S. forces completed a verification… pic.twitter.com/eyp1N2B9sO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 25, 2026