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WATCH: Antisemite exposes his ignorance by claiming ‘Ivrit’ isn’t Hebrew

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During a debate with pro-Israel influencer Nick Matau, an antisemitic participant repeatedly claimed “Ivrit” was a different language from Hebrew, not realizing “Ivrit” is simply the Hebrew word for Hebrew.

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