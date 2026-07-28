WATCH: Antisemite exposes his ignorance by claiming ‘Ivrit’ isn’t Hebrew July 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-activist-exposes-himself-for-pushing-absurd-claim/ Email Print During a debate with pro-Israel influencer Nick Matau, an antisemitic participant repeatedly claimed “Ivrit” was a different language from Hebrew, not realizing “Ivrit” is simply the Hebrew word for Hebrew.This Anti-Israel dude told me "the language wasn't called Hebrew… it was called 'Iv-ritt'" and then he storms off after getting EMBARRASSED 😂Fyi, the Hebrew word for 'Hebrew' is Ivrit (עברית) 😂 pic.twitter.com/ECT7s7Xunz— Nick Matau (@nick_matau) July 27, 2026 anti-IsraelHebrewNick Matau