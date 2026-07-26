6 Islamic terrorists arrested over suspected plot against synagogue outside Paris

Rifle and pistol seized from Islamist terror cell outside of synagogue in Paris suburb.

By World Israel News Staff

Six men have been indicted and placed in pretrial detention in France as counterterrorism authorities investigate a suspected Islamist attack plot that may have targeted a synagogue in the Paris suburb of Sarcelles.

The case began after French domestic intelligence received information warning of a possible attack against the Sarcelles synagogue, located in a city with one of France’s largest Jewish communities.

Acting on the intelligence, police found a stolen Toyota parked near a cinema on Henri Dunant Street on the evening of July 11. The vehicle was approximately 500 meters from a synagogue and contained an assault rifle, a Beretta handgun and ammunition.

About 300 people were evacuated from the cinema and nearby restaurants while bomb-disposal experts examined the vehicle. No explosives were found.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said authorities had been following the incident from the time the vehicle was discovered.

“There was a long, military-grade weapon in the car,” Nuñez said.

The rifle reportedly contained seven rounds, while the handgun was loaded with 10 rounds.

France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office, known as the PNAT, said the case originated with intelligence concerning a “possible Islamist attack targeting a synagogue in Sarcelles.”

However, prosecutors have emphasized that important elements of the case remain unresolved, including the intended target and whether the six defendants knew that the weapons were allegedly connected to a terrorist plan.

The six men are suspected of helping transport the Toyota or participating in the acquisition, supply or delivery of the weapons found inside it.

They were indicted on offenses including organized vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and the illegal acquisition, possession, transport or transfer of restricted firearms.

Prosecutors did not charge the six themselves with participating in a terrorist conspiracy. The counterterrorism investigation remains open against unidentified individuals who may have organized the alleged attack.

The PNAT said investigators were seeking to determine the precise nature of the proposed violent action and identify the people who ordered the delivery of the vehicle.

A source close to the investigation urged caution, saying that “nothing is very certain” regarding the intended target.

“At this stage, we have simply identified a fairly substantial group involved in arms trafficking and vehicle theft,” the source said.

Investigators used DNA evidence recovered from the car, a bag and the weapons, along with surveillance camera footage and telephone records, to identify a number of suspects.

Eight men between the ages of 22 and 40 were arrested in the Paris region on July 21. A ninth suspect, a 23-year-old already being held in connection with another case, was removed from his prison cell for questioning.

Three of those detained were subsequently released without charges, although prosecutors could take further action if investigators uncover additional evidence.

The remaining six were brought before judges in Paris and ordered held in pretrial detention.

An attorney representing one of the defendants rejected any suggestion that his client knowingly participated in an attack plan.

“My client denies any connection to a terrorist action,” attorney Steeve Ruben said.

His client, a man in his 40s, is reportedly accused of acquiring and transporting weapons and participating in a lower-level criminal conspiracy.

Initial reporting described the case as a foiled attack against the Jewish community. More detailed statements from prosecutors, however, indicate that investigators have not yet established that the synagogue was the final target.

The car was parked close to a cinema and restaurants, while the synagogue was several hundred meters away. The cinema and surrounding businesses were evacuated, but the synagogue itself was not.

Moïse Kahloun, president of the Sarcelles Jewish community, cautioned after the vehicle was discovered that the incident should not be prematurely classified as an antisemitic plot.

He said there was not yet evidence directly connecting the abandoned car to the Jewish community and warned that investigators could ultimately establish a different explanation.

The counterterrorism prosecutor’s decision to open a formal judicial investigation nevertheless indicates that authorities consider the original intelligence about a possible Islamist attack serious enough to require further examination.

Sarcelles, a city of approximately 60,000 residents north of Paris, is sometimes known as “Little Jerusalem” because of its large Jewish population, synagogues, Jewish schools and kosher businesses.

Estimates have placed the city’s Jewish population at approximately 12,000 to 15,000.

The community has previously been targeted by antisemitic violence. In 2014, rioters attacked Jewish-owned businesses and attempted to approach a synagogue during unrest following a banned anti-Israel demonstration.

French authorities have maintained heightened security around synagogues and other Jewish institutions amid elevated levels of antisemitism.

The French Interior Ministry recorded 1,320 antisemitic incidents in 2025. While that represented a 16% decline from 2024, antisemitic offenses still accounted for more than half of all anti-religious incidents recorded in France during the year.

The Sarcelles investigation remains ongoing, with authorities attempting to identify whoever arranged the vehicle and weapons and determine whether preparations for an attack had advanced beyond the transportation of firearms.