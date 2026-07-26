Trump pausing Iran strikes due to interceptor shortage – report

Anti-missile batteries fire interception missiles toward incoming ballistic missiles launched from Lebanon, as seen in northern Israel, May 30, 2026. (Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Anti-missile batteries fire interception missiles toward incoming ballistic missiles launched from Lebanon, as seen in northern Israel, May 30, 2026. (Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

President Trump reportedly called off a major Iran strike after warnings about dwindling interceptor missile supplies.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump has reportedly paused plans for a new wave of strikes against Iran after thirteen consecutive nights of U.S. bombing, amid concerns that the United States is running low on interceptor missiles needed to defend American forces and allies from potential Iranian retaliation.

According to a report by The New York Times, Trump made the decision after receiving advice from Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine. While the Pentagon still has sufficient offensive munitions to continue striking Iranian targets, Caine reportedly warned that an expanded bombing campaign could trigger a significant Iranian response at a time when stocks of interceptor missiles are under strain.

The report said the administration is particularly concerned about the availability of missiles used to defend U.S. bases, naval assets, and allied territory from ballistic missile and drone attacks. Interceptor systems such as the Patriot and other air-defense platforms have been heavily used during recent Iranian strikes across the Gulf region.

The apparent pause came despite Trump’s increasingly forceful public rhetoric. On Thursday, he told Axios that he was considering launching a “massive attack. Bigger than ever before,” adding that he was “close to making a decision. We are all set for it.”

Hebrew-language media reported that Israeli officials had expected the United States to launch a major strike overnight Thursday into Friday, but that Trump called off the operation at the last moment to allow additional time for diplomatic efforts.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said the president remains committed to pursuing negotiations while keeping military options available.

“Trump has always been consistent in saying he prefers a diplomatic solution, but he continues to retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the Strait of Hormuz or against allies,” Cheung said.

“It would be wise for Iran to work towards a negotiated deal; otherwise, they know what will happen,” he added.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump emphasized that the U.S. military remains ready to resume military operations immediately if negotiations fail.

“Look, we’re locked and loaded,” Trump said. “We’re ready to go, but we’re talking to them, so maybe there will be, maybe there won’t be a tipping point.”