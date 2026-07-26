WATCH: Netanyahu pushes back against claims Israel is internationally isolated

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to name which nations might join the Abraham Accords, while pushing back on claims that Israel is internationally isolated.

PM Netanyahu: "Everybody says Israel is isolated. It's not isolated. Many, many countries in Africa, Latin America, in Asia, even in Europe are coming to us because they want to share our technology and benefit from our military prowess." pic.twitter.com/B17k5gKKZI

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