WATCH: Ex-captives Keith and Aviva Siegel surprised with news of grandchild July 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ex-captives-keith-and-aviva-siegel-surprised-with-news-of-grandchild/ Email Print The moving footage shows former hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel surprised by their children with news that they’re expecting a baby, making the Israeli heroes grandparents for the sixth time.Keith and Aviva Siegel were hostages of Hamas in the tunnels under Gaza.They just found out they're about to become grandparents: pic.twitter.com/2QLOGa7PjP— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) July 25, 2026 Aviva SiegelgrandparentshostagesKeith Siegel