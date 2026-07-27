WATCH: Ex-captives Keith and Aviva Siegel surprised with news of grandchild

The moving footage shows former hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel surprised by their children with news that they’re expecting a baby, making the Israeli heroes grandparents for the sixth time.

Keith and Aviva Siegel were hostages of Hamas in the tunnels under Gaza.

They just found out they're about to become grandparents: pic.twitter.com/2QLOGa7PjP

— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) July 25, 2026