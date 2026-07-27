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WATCH: Ex-captives Keith and Aviva Siegel surprised with news of grandchild

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The moving footage shows former hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel surprised by their children with news that they’re expecting a baby, making the Israeli heroes grandparents for the sixth time.

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