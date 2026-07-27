Report: Netanyahu to refuse Trump demand for IDF withdrawal

Lebanon’s army has begun deploying into areas vacated by Israeli troops under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told members of his cabinet that President Donald Trump is pressing Israel to carry out a sweeping military withdrawal from Gaza, southern Lebanon, and parts of Syria — a demand the premier reportedly said he intends to reject, according to a report by Hebrew-language outlet Channel 13 News.

According to the report, Netanyahu told ministers that he “intends to stand on my own two feet and resist” pressure from Washington, signaling that he is prepared to oppose the White House if necessary on issues he views as critical to Israel’s security.

“I will tell them [the Trump administration] no,” he reportedly told his ministers.

In a separate report also published Monday, Hebrew-language outlet Walla said senior Israeli defense officials are increasingly concerned that Netanyahu could ultimately yield to American pressure — particularly regarding southern Lebanon — despite his public stance.

According to the report, security officials fear an Israeli withdrawal before Hezbollah has been sufficiently weakened could allow the Iran-backed terrorist organization to rebuild its military infrastructure near Israel’s northern border.

Israeli officials have repeatedly warned that Hezbollah continues to possess significant military capabilities despite months of Israeli operations targeting its leadership, weapons stockpiles, and infrastructure.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese Armed Forces deployed to the first of three designated “pilot zones” from which Israeli forces have withdrawn. Under the arrangement, the Lebanese military is responsible for maintaining security in those areas, preventing Hezbollah from reestablishing military positions, storing weapons, or using the territory to launch attacks against Israel.

Many within Israel’s defense establishment question whether the Lebanese Armed Forces possess the capability to prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing itself in southern Lebanon.

For decades, the Iran-backed group has maintained an extensive military infrastructure and has benefited from substantial financial support, weapons transfers, and training, making it considerably more powerful than the country’s conventional armed forces in many areas.