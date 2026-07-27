Netanyahu leaves for Washington talks with Trump focused on Iran

Prime Minister Netanyahu heads to Washington for his eighth meeting with President Trump since the president returned to the White House last year.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington on Monday for talks with US President Donald Trump, saying Iran would be the leading issue on the agenda as Israel seeks to protect its security and broaden regional peace agreements.

“I am on my way to Washington for a meeting with our friend, President Donald Trump,” Netanyahu said before leaving Israel.

The prime minister said the meeting would be his eighth with Trump since the US president began his second term, more than any other foreign leader.

“This is a great privilege, but it is also a great responsibility,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said the two leaders would discuss the full range of current diplomatic and security matters, with Iran taking priority.

“We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost, Iran,” he said. “Naturally, our goal is to safeguard our security and also to expand the circle of peace around us.”

The talks are expected to address Israel’s security concerns regarding Iran, as well as possible efforts to expand normalization between Israel and additional countries in the region.

Netanyahu said Israel’s current challenges required a combination of resolve and careful judgment.

“From my experience as prime minister, during these complex times we must act with both great determination and great wisdom,” he said.

“I am embarking on this mission with one clear goal — to ensure the security, strength and future of our dear State of Israel,” Netanyahu added.

During the visit, Netanyahu will also attend events honoring the late US senator Lindsey Graham, one of Israel’s most prominent supporters in Washington.

Netanyahu described Graham as both a personal friend and a steadfast ally of Israel.

“I am also embarking on another mission: to pay final respects to our friend, a true friend of mine and of the State of Israel, Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest friends the State of Israel has ever known,” he said.

“And I am certain that in this matter, I also represent you, the citizens of Israel.”