Trump, Netanyahu consider land blockade to increase pressure on Iran

Analysts have identified several obstacles to implementing such a plan, including the difficulty of securing cooperation from countries that border Iran.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of imposing a land blockade on Iran as part of a broader effort to increase economic pressure on the Islamic Republic after months of military operations have not brought about the collapse of the regime, the Telegraph reported.

According to the report, the proposal was among the options raised during the leaders’ Oval Office meeting earlier this week. The discussions reportedly focused on intensifying pressure against Tehran “through kinetic and non-kinetic means.”

The proposal would require the United States and Israel to persuade Iran’s neighbors and regional partners to tighten or close border crossings, limiting the movement of imports and exports into and out of the country.

“What if you just blocked the land? Suppose Iran can’t bring anything in and cannot take anything out. Anything will happen,” a senior Israeli official told the Telegraph in describing one of the options discussed by the two governments.

Analysts have identified several obstacles to implementing such a plan, including the difficulty of securing cooperation from countries that border Iran.

The Islamic Republic shares frontiers with Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan, meaning any effort would require support from governments that include states not considered allies of either Israel or the United States.

The report said Washington could view Pakistan and Iraq, neither regarded as a close U.S. ally in the region, as potential weak links in any coordinated effort.

Countries agreeing to participate would also face significant economic costs as well as the possibility of retaliatory action by Iran.

Some experts, however, said that if a land blockade could be implemented, it could restrict the flow of supplies into Iran and further weaken the regime. They also said blocking key ports or major land crossings could limit Tehran’s ability to replenish its military capabilities.

Iran is expecting a shipment of hundreds of Chinese rocket launchers from Beijing under a new agreement intended to strengthen military ties between the two countries.

The Telegraph said a land blockade would align with Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy, which seeks to cripple Iran’s economy and was launched with a naval blockade.