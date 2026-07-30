WATCH: Freed hostage visits American family who prayed for him, kept empty chair at table July 31, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-freed-hostage-visits-american-family-who-prayed-for-him-kept-empty-chair-at-table/ Email Print Former captive Rom Braslavski visited the Baltimore home of a Jewish American family who kept a chair empty at their dinner table for two years, awaiting his return. He finally got the chance to thank them in person for their nonstop prayers. American JewsHamashostageRom Braslavski