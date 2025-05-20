2 Israeli men accused of spying on Defense Minister on Iran’s behalf

Authorities say two Israeli Jewish men in their 20s were arrested after they gathered intelligence on behalf of Iranian agents in the vicinity of the home of Israel’s defense minister.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Jewish men in their 20s from northern Israel were arrested recently, on suspicion they carried out espionage operations on behalf of the Iranian government, the Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Tuesday afternoon.

In a joint operation carried out by the Shin Bet and the police’s Lahav 433 National Crime Unit, Roi Mizrahi and Almog Atias, both 24 years old and residents of the town of Nesher, north of Haifa, were arrested at the end of April after they allegedly gathered intelligence in Kfar Ahim, a moshav in south-central Israel, where Defense Minister Israel Katz resides.

The investigation revealed that during 2025, Mizrachi was in contact with Iranian terrorist operatives and carried out numerous security missions on their behalf for financial gain. His friend Atias cooperated with him in some of the missions while being fully aware that they were acting under Iranian direction and that their actions could harm the security of the state.

While working with his Iranian handlers, Mizrachi purchased a new cellphone and installed a custom communication app to maintain contact with the agents.

He was instructed to retrieve and relocate a buried bag, which he understood to contain an explosive device.

The Central District Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file indictments against both suspects in the next few days.

“This case is one of a series of recent incidents showing persistent efforts by hostile intelligence and terror organizations to recruit Israeli citizens to carry out missions aimed at harming Israel’s security and population,” an Israeli security official said.

The arrest marks the 20th espionage case in Israel since October 7, 2023, involving Iran which as been foiled by Israeli authorities.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of another suspect accused of spying on Iran’s behalf, a 16-year-old who allegedly gathered intel on former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.