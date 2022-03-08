2 Israeli troops injured in Palestinian attack during home demolition op

Scene of the Palestinian car-ramming attack in Samaria, March 7, 2022. (Police spokesperson)

Soldiers were fired upon while demolishing the homes of two terrorists who killed Yehuda Dimentman in December.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

An Arab terrorist attempted to ram his car into a group of Israeli soldiers operating in Samaria on Monday night to demolish the homes of terrorists. Two Border Police officers were lightly injured.

The Border Police stated that during the home demolition operation in Silat al-Khartiyah, they identified a vehicle driving towards them quickly and then it collided with their armored vehicle.

The injured security personnel were evacuated for medical treatment at their base. The vehicle was damaged.

The terror suspect was taken into custody for questioning by security forces.

The attack occurred as IDF forces operated to destroy the home of the terrorist Muhammad Jaradat, as well as the floor on which Jit Jaradat lived in the village.

The two were involved in a December shooting attack at the Homesh Junction in Samaria, in which Yehuda Dimentman was murdered and two other Israelis were injured.

The demolition of the houses was carried out after petitions submitted to the High Court by the families of the terrorists were rejected.

During the demolition operation, Arab rioters threw stones, Molotov cocktails, explosives, and improvised grenades at the forces. The soldiers were also fired upon.

IDF troops returned fire and “successfully completed their mission,” the IDF stated.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack that killed Dimentman.

The home of Mahmoud Jaradat, another member of the terror cell, was destroyed on February 14. On March 1, an order was issued to confiscate and demolish the home of Omar Jaradat.

The demolitions of terrorists’ homes are meant to deter future attacks.