3 released hostages appeared emaciated, pale

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The three hostages, Alexander “Sasha” Troufanov, Sagui Dekel Chen, and Iair Horn, appeared emaciated and pale as they returned to Israel after 498 days in captivity.

However, the three were able to stand and walk unaided, and medical professionals determined they did not require hospitalization at either Soroka Medical Center or Barzilai Medical Center in the South.

In addition to being checked by medical staff in Re’im, they were accompanied by mental health officers on their way to both Ichilov Hospital and Sheba Medical Center.

The freed hostages were given small amounts of food, including tea with sugar, applesauce, a few biscuits, and vitamin B1 (thiamine) to prevent refeeding syndrome, a potentially fatal condition that can occur when food is introduced too suddenly into the system of someone who is severely malnourished.

The three were reunited with their families, underwent medical tests, and were transported by Yasur helicopter for further treatment.

Medical professionals are concerned that, in addition to the psychological trauma endured by the former hostages, their near-starvation conditions might have caused permanent damage to their hearts and muscles.

The families of the hostages expressed joy and relief at the return of their loved ones.

The Troufanov family said in a statement: “We are filled with overwhelming emotion and gratitude as Sasha returns home after 498 long and agonizing days in captivity. On October 7, he was brutally abducted from his home and shot in both legs. Seeing him today is a powerful source of strength, offering us renewed hope for the challenging rehabilitation ahead. This moment brings immense relief to us, his friends, and to everyone who never gave up hope and prayed for his safe return.”