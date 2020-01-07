40 killed in stampede at funeral for slain Soleimani

Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades in the city of Kerman, Iran, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP/Tasnim News/Erfan Kouchari)

Initial videos posted online showed people lying lifeless on a road, others shouting and trying to give help them.

By Associated Press

A stampede erupted Tuesday at a funeral procession for Qassem Soleimani, struck down in a U.S. airstrike last week, killing 40 people (up from an initially reported number of 35) and injuring more than 200 others, state television reported.

According to the report, the stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Soleimani, as the procession got underway. Initial videos posted online showed people lying lifeless on a road, others shouting and trying to help them.

Iranian state TV gave the casualty toll in its online report, without saying where it obtained the information. Pirhossein Koulivand, the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, earlier spoke by telephone to state TV and confirmed the stampede took place.

“Unfortunately as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and some have been killed during the funeral processions,” he said.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets in Tehran.

Soleimani’s remains and those of the others killed in the airstrike were brought to a central square in Kerman, a desert city surrounded by mountains that dates back to the days of the Silk Road.