40% in 16 European countries say Jews secretly controlling world affairs

Vandalized tombs with tagged swastikas are pictured in the Jewish cemetery of Quatzenheim, eastern France, Feb.19, 2019. (AP/Jean-Francois Badias)

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

According to a recent survey taken by the Action and Protection League, roughly 40 percent of people surveyed in 16 European countries said a secret network of Jews is influencing the world’s political and economic affairs.

Over a two month period, the European Jewish NGO presented 45 questions or statements about Jews and Israel to a representative sample of 1,000 adults from each of the 16 countries.

Thirty-nine percent of those polled agreed with the statement “There is a secret Jewish network that influences political and economic affairs in the world,” and fifty-one percent of them agreed with the statement that “Jews are more inclined than most to use shady practices to achieve their goals.”

The survey also found that fifty-six percent agreed with the statement that “it’s always better to be a little cautious with Jews.”

Among the countries surveyed were the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

On Tuesday, a Paris conference titled “Jews in Europe: United for a Better Future,” unveiled a plan to combat European anti-Semitism.

The plan introduced by the European Jewish Association (EJA) called on all European governments to adopt the working definition of anti-Semitism set out by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA).

It also called for each country to appoint a special representative dedicated to combating anti-Semitism, incorporate lessons on the danger of anti-Semitism in schools, and to legislate bans on anti-Semitic symbols in public.

“We as Jewish communities cannot eradicate anti-Semitism on our own,” said EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin.

“After 20 years dealing with this subject, I’ve come to the understanding that no matter how many schools we visit, and no matter how many delegations we bring to Auschwitz, it’s all just a drop in the bucket.”

“The way to fight anti-Semitism is to pass on the responsibility to European governments,” he added.