80 anti-Israel protesters arrested at Columbia U., Rubio vows to deport foreign protesters

Pro-Hamas demonstrators takeover Columbia University library – but are confronted by university security staff and detained before being handed over to police, as Trump administration vows to nix visas for any foreign nationals arrested in the protest.

By World Israel News Staff

Dozens of anti-Israel activists stormed Columbia University’s Butler Library on Wednesday, only to find themselves trapped in a single room after university security staff confronted the protesters.

Wearing keffiyehs and chanting “Free, free Palestine” to protest Israel’s ongoing war against the Hamas terror organization, the demonstrators forced their way into the Butler Library at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, pushing aside a security guard.

Seizing control of the library, some protesters hung Palestine Liberation Organization flags and signs over bookshelves, defaced library walls, and scrawled graffiti on a glass case, while others beat drums and chanted anti-Israel slogans.

In the midst of the takeover, Columbia’s acting president, Claire Shipman, blasted the activists, adding that the university had no choice but to request police arrest the demonstrators.

“Disruptions to our academic activities will not be tolerated and are violations of our rules and policies; this is especially unacceptable while our students study and prepare for final exams,” she said.

“Columbia strongly condemns violence on our campus, antisemitism and all forms of hate and discrimination, some of which we witnessed today.”

After the activists seized control over the library, university security guards cleared the main reading room of demonstrators, forcing them into a side room, where the protesters were detained until police arrived on the scene.

Guards refused to allow protesters to leave the room unless they provided identification, with none of the demonstrators consenting to do so.

When officers reached the library, the roughly 80 protesters held in the side room were taken into custody.

The entire incident lasted roughly five hours, witnesses said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said via X that any foreign nationals involved in the illegal protest would lose their visas and face deportation.

“We’re reviewing the visa status of the trespassers and vandals who took over Columbia University’s library. Pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation.”