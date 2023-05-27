9-year-old Israeli girl wounded by stray bullet near Ramallah

The bullet came from the direction of a Palestinian town near Ramallah.

By World Israel News Staff

A 9-year-old Israeli girl was wounded in Kochav Yaakov in Judea and Samaria when she was struck by a stray bullet, according to reports from the military and medical professionals.

The incident occurred while the girl was walking down a street in the community. The bullet came from the direction of a Palestinian town near Ramallah, the military said.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service promptly arrived at the scene and evacuated the girl to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. Paramedics described her situation as moderate, but noted that she remained fully conscious during the evacuation.

Initially, the IDF Home Front Command issued a warning to residents, over concerns of a terrorist infiltration, and advised them to remain indoors. However the alert was lifted shortly afterward, and residents were assured that it was not a security incident. The IDF spokesperson confirmed that security forces promptly began scanning the area following the report of the girl’s injury. They confirmed that no intrusion into the settlement had taken place.

A similar incident occurred in Kochav Yaakov last August when a 13-year-old girl was critically wounded by a stray bullet.

Last November, a 13-year-old girl was badly injured hurt by a stray bullet in the settlement of Kiryat Arba near Hebron.

Also on Friday, in the northern Arab Israeli city of Umm al Fahm, a 5-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man sustained light to moderate injuries from gunfire.