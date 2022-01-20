A sight for sore eyes: Judea, Samaria, and Northern Israel covered in snow

The weather forecasts did not disappoint; residents of northern Israel, Judea and Samaria woke up to a snowy morning.

By Zevi Pilzer, World Israel News

The residents of the Golan Heights, northern Galilee and the high summits of Judea and Samaria who went to sleep Wednesday night hoping to wake up to snow were not disappointed.

Alas, the residents of Jerusalem, which reaches a maximum altitude of 857 meters (2812 feet) above sea level, were disappointed to discover that temperatures did not drop low enough for snow to cover The Capital.

Mount Hermon, received 50 cm (one foot seven) of snowfall yesterday alone. The mountain, which contains Israel’s only ski site, will remain closed for visitors Thursday, but is expected to open for the weekend.