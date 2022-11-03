AIPAC hits back at AOC, Ilhan Omar: ‘We won’t give a dime to anti-Israel candidates’

“AOC’s ongoing obsession with both AIPAC and the Jewish state is shameful,” said Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

An antisemitism watchdog group has blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. for showing her “true colors” over her comments condemning the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for its opposition to an anti-Israel progressive congressional candidate in Pennsylvania.

Rep. Ilhan Omar also blasted AIPAC for “endorsing 109 Republican insurrectionists,” making the false claim that the pro-Israel lobby had “not spent a dime to help any Democrats beat Republicans this cycle.” The Minnesota representative called on people to make donations to Democratic House candidate, Summer Lee.

The pro-Israel lobbying hit back that it “won’t spend a dime backing anti-Israel candidates” like Lee or Rep. Ilhan Omar.

We proudly stand with the overwhelming majority of the Democratic party that backs a strong 🇺🇸🇮🇱alliance. AIPAC members have contributed more than $10 million through AIPAC to 148 pro-Israel Democrats. We don’t spend a dime backing anti-Israel candidates like Summer Lee or you. https://t.co/5tsrnEELAa — AIPAC (@AIPAC) November 2, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez called out AIPAC for funding direct mail opposing Democratic House candidate Lee, tweeting Monday: “Shamefully, AIPAC is working for Republican control of Congress and further destabilization of US democracy. Let’s rally for [Summer Lee]. Help her out with a volunteer shift or donation today,” the congresswoman added.

Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, told Fox News: “The thinly veiled intent behind AOC’s tweet to vilify a Jewish organization is crystal clear and further contributes to the vilification of American Jews.”

“AOC’s ongoing obsession with both AIPAC and the Jewish state is shameful,” Rez told the New York Post.

Lee is running against Republican Mike Doyle, who is replacing a Democrat coincidentally also named Mike Doyle.

“She is ignoring numerous bipartisan and left-leaning groups working to also keep Justice Democrat candidate Summer Lee out of office and we have to ask ourselves why?” Rez told the Post.

The Justice Democrats PAC accused AIPAC and the GOP of “hav[ing] the same agenda.”

Anti-Israel senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) also slammed AIPAC’s anti-Lee campaign.

“The billionaires who fund AIPAC are spending $1 million against [Summer Lee] because she stands with working people and against corporate greed. Democrats must unite and condemn this Super PAC, and do everything possible to elect Summer,” Sanders wrote in a tweet.