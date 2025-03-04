Air France denies deliberately mislabeling non-kosher meals on flight to Paris

The airline has not indicated whether the flight attendant involved would face any consequences or if staff would receive additional training on respecting religious dietary requirements.

By Jewish Breaking News

Air France is facing scrutiny after a flight attendant allegedly labeled regular meals as kosher and served them to a Jewish family on a flight from Mauritius to Paris last month.

Traveling with eight family members, including children as young as 3 and an elderly relative of 73, Divora Marinelli had ordered kosher meals in advance for their 12-hour flight.

Upon check-in, the family was informed their kosher meals wouldn’t be available. Already facing a long journey without proper food, they boarded the plane resigned to hunger, she tells DansDeals.

What happened next went beyond mere inconvenience.

After takeoff, flight attendants served the family meals with “KSML” written on them—the standard industry abbreviation for kosher meals. But Marinelli quickly realized something was wrong. The meals weren’t kosher at all.

Instead, a flight attendant had apparently taken regular meal trays and simply written “KSML” on them, presenting them as kosher-compliant.

By the time Marinelli discovered the deception, some of her children had already begun eating the non-kosher food. Her son had even directly asked a flight attendant if his meal was kosher, to which the attendant reportedly confirmed it was.

Marinelli immediately alerted the lead flight attendant, who investigated the situation. According to Marinelli, the supervisor confirmed that another crew member had indeed marked regular meals as kosher and distributed them to the family under false pretenses.

The lead flight attendant then proceeded to document the incident in an official report.

According to DansDeals, the airline’s response has been minimal. Each affected family member received a 30 Euro voucher as compensation.

More troublingly, Air France has not indicated whether the flight attendant involved would face any consequences or if staff would receive additional training on respecting religious dietary requirements.

When the story gained traction on social media, Air France issued a statement claiming otherwise.

“Due to a supply shortage at the local caterer, customers were informed when they arrived at the airport that their special meals would be unavailable and that vegetarian product trays would be provided as a replacement. Once on board, these trays were served to them, marked by the local caterer KSML, purely so that they could be identified by the crew to facilitate service,” the Airline wrote on X.

“Air France regrets this confusing identification and points out that the crew never intended to mislead customers about the quality of the tray offered and that customers were well aware of the vegetarian meal served.”

However, Marinelli firmly says she was “absolutely not informed” that a vegetarian product would be offered and would have refused that, noting that other religious Jews were on the flight as well.

She also disputed Air France’s claim about unintentional mislabeling, referencing the report filed by the lead flight attendant.

When asked by DansDeals whether they would provide a copy of the report, Air France responded, “We do not have any further comments beyond the statement we shared.”