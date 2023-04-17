ALARMING: Attacks on Jews, especially in US, spike; ultra-Orthodox are main targets, report says

On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023, the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University presented the Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide – 2022, in collaboration with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

According to the report, visibly identifiable Jews, particularly the ultra-Orthodox, are the main victims of antisemitic assaults in the West, including beatings, being spit on, and having objects thrown at them.