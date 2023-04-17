ALARMING: Attacks on Jews, especially in US, spike; ultra-Orthodox are main targets, report says April 17, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/alarming-attacks-on-jews-especially-in-us-spike-ultra-orthodox-are-main-targets-report-says/ Email Print On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023, the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University presented the Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide – 2022, in collaboration with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). According to the report, visibly identifiable Jews, particularly the ultra-Orthodox, are the main victims of antisemitic assaults in the West, including beatings, being spit on, and having objects thrown at them. ADLAntisemitismHaredimTel Aviv UniversityUltra-Orthodox