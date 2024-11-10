Amsterdam police hasn’t arrested anyone for ‘Jew hunt,’ says ‘speechless’ leading Dutch politician

Geert Wilders at the Kings Reception on The 15th of January 2019 in Amsterdam. (Shutterstock)

The Guardian reported on Saturday that ‘four suspects remained detained on Saturday on suspicion of violent acts.’

By JNS

Geert Wilders, who leads the largest political party in the Netherlands, the Party for Freedom, wrote on Saturday that he was “speechless” after leaning about Amsterdam police’s response to what has been described as a pogrom on Thursday night.

“Amsterdam Police just confirmed that no one has been arrested during the Islamic Jew-hunt in Amsterdam Thursday night,” Wilders wrote.

“All arrests have been made before and during the soccer match and not during the pogrom.”

“Shades of Munich,” wrote John Podhoretz, editor of Commentary magazine. “And you know what Israel felt compelled to do after Munich.”

The Guardian reported on Saturday that “four suspects remained detained on Saturday on suspicion of violent acts, including two minors, and 40 people had been fined for public disturbance and 10 for offenses including vandalism, prosecutors said.”