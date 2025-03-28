Anti-Israel Gen Z social media personality launches US Congressional campaign

In a fundraising text message following the official launch of her campaign, Abughazaleh repudiated the close relationship between the United States and Israel, writing that “Democratic leadership should do something to stand up for Palestinians.”

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

Kat Abughazaleh, a popular social media influencer with over 220,000 TikTok followers and an extensive track-record of anti-Israel rhetoric, has launched a campaign to be elected to the US Congress.

Abughazaleh, the daughter of a Palestinian immigrant and Texas native, announced that she would be launching a campaign to become the representative for the 9th Congressional District in Illinois.

Jan Schakowsky, a Jewish American and strident supporter of the US-Israel alliance, currently represents the district.

In a video posted to X/Twitter on Monday, Abughazaleh blasted the Democratic Party for failing to provide “real leadership” and for continuing to “work from an outdated playbook.”

She repudiated the Democrats for supposedly “shrinking away” from conflict with the Republican Party and “cowering to [US President Donald] Trump” and the “authoritarians” within his administration.

The progressive social media personality vowed to fight for “human rights and financial freedom” for all Americans.

Though Abughazaleh did not specifically mention the ongoing war in Gaza during her campaign launch video, a keffiyeh—a traditional Arab headdress that has been repurposed to signal support for the Palestinian cause and opposition to Israel — was spotted in the background.

In a fundraising text message following the official launch of her campaign, Abughazaleh further repudiated the close relationship between the United States and Israel, writing that “Democratic leadership should do something to stand up for Palestinians.”

She also condemned her primary opponent for voting to “send billions to Israel.”

On Instagram, Abughazaleh posted a painting depicting a woman wearing a keffiyeh wrapped around her head, captioned: “Collective liberation includes palestinian liberation. freedom for all means freedom for palestinians [sic].”

She has also posted another photo of herself standing next to street art reading “Free Palestine” and wrote a caption saying “from the river to the sea” — a popular slogan among anti-Israel activists that has been widely interpreted as a call for the destruction of the Jewish state, which is located between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

In the 17 months following the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of 1,200 people and kidnapping of 251 hostages throughout southern Israel, Abughazaleh has launched numerous tirades condemning the Jewish state.

She has slammed Israel’s war efforts in Gaza on X/Twitter, condemning Jerusalem for supposedly practicing “far-right militant ethnonationalism.” She has praised journalists in Gaza for “documenting their own genocide.”

In 2022, Abughazaleh rebuked Israel as a “genocidal apartheid regime” and accused the Jewish state of practicing “ethnic cleansing” against Palestinians.

That same year, she also wrote that “pretending Israel is anything but an apartheid state is a lie people tell themselves to ease their own conscience” and that Israel “has no qualms with killing Palestinian children.”

In her online posts, the social media personality has generally not mentioned actions taken by the Israeli military to try and avoid civilian casualties, or Hamas’s widely recognized military strategy of embedding its terrorists within Gaza’s civilian population and commandeering civilian facilities like hospitals, schools, and mosques to run operations and direct attacks.

Abughazaleh previously worked as a staffer for the progressive watchdog group Media Matters.

Schakowsky has not said whether she plans to run for reelection in her district next year.