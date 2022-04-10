Antisemite attacks 3 Orthodox Jews in New Jersey, 2 in critical condition

Suspect ran over two men, stabbed additional victim in heavily Orthodox New Jersey town.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Three Jewish residents of the heavily Orthodox town of Lakewood, New Jersey, are hospitalized after being attacked by a man on an antisemitic rampage, authorities said on Sunday.

According to local police, 27-year-old Dion Marsh has been arrested for engaging in a violent crime spree, which began with the carjacking of one victim on Friday afternoon.

Hours later, according to a report by ABC7 New York, Marsh intentionally ran over a Jewish man, stabbed another Jewish man in the chest, then subsequently struck another Jewish victim in a car-ramming attack.

Two of the victims are in critical condition; one is listed in stable condition. All three were reportedly visibility Jewish, dressed in traditionally Orthodox clothing.

After being apprehended, Marsh reportedly made antisemitic remarks to the police, which suggested that anti-Jewish hatred was a motivator for the attacks.

The actual content of Marsh’s statements were not made public.

Marsh is now facing three counts of attempted murder as well as carjacking hate-crime charges.

“Our investigation reveals that these criminal acts were committed throughout the day yesterday into the early evening and that Marsh was acting alone and not in concert with anyone else,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer told Shore News Network.

“I’m grateful for the collaborative efforts of every police officer and detective that worked swiftly to identify Marsh and bring him into custody without further injury to anyone. A tremendous job by all involved.”

“The safety of our communities, and notably our communities of faith, is not only a paramount concern but among my highest priorities,” said New Jersey Gov. Gov. Phil Murphy in a statement.

“We will continue to partner with all who share this commitment so no resident ever needs to live in fear.”

Just days before the attack, the township of Paterson, New Jersey announced that it was renaming a substantial portion of its main street “Palestine Way.”

Critics slammed the timing of the demonstration of support for the Palestinians as inappropriate on the heels of a spate of deadly terror attacks, which have seen the highest number of Israeli civilians killed in two weeks’ time since 2006.