A stretch of Main Street in Paterson, N.J., will be renamed Palestine Way, honoring one of the largest Palestinian-American, anti-Israel populations in the U.S.

Disturbing! Innocent Israeli civilians are being murdered at the hands of Palestinian terrorists and a city councilman of Paterson New Jersey thought now is an appropriate time to rename part of their main street “Palestine Way” pic.twitter.com/aMtFga1aj7 — Club Z (@ClubZTeens) April 1, 2022