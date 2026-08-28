Ex-hostage Elkanah Bohbot welcomes daughter

Elkanah Bohbot and his wife Rivkah with their daughter. (X Screenshot)

Elkanah Bohbot survived 738 days in captivity.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Elkanah Bohbot, who survived more than two years in Hamas captivity, and his wife Rivka have welcomed their second child, a baby daughter.

The newborn joins the family as a younger sister to their firstborn son, Ram, who is preparing to start first grade in the coming days.

Bohbot, 37, an Israeli producer, was abducted by Hamas during the massacre at the Nova music festival near Re’im on October 7.

After enduring 738 days in captivity under brutal conditions, he was released and reunited with his family as part of a hostage release agreement in October 2025.

Now, nearly a year following his return from captivity, the family is celebrating both their ongoing recovery and the arrival of their daughter, a poignant full-circle moment and a symbol of the new life they are rebuilding from the fragments of trauma.