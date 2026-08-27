WATCH: IDF pounds southern Lebanon after Hezbollah drone attack August 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-pounds-southern-lebanon-after-hezbollah-drone-attack/ Email Print Israeli fighter jets launched heavy strikes in southern Lebanon Thursday afternoon after Hezbollah fired two explosive drones at IDF troops operating in the Ali Taher Ridge security zone overnight. Israeli forces shot down one drone, while contact was lost with the second. No Israeli troops were wounded. The IDF vowed to respond forcefully to Hezbollah’s repeated attempts to attack its forces in southern Lebanon. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/WhatsApp-Video-2026-08-27-at-3.45.39-PM.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/WhatsApp-Video-2026-08-27-at-3.46.54-PM.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/WhatsApp-Video-2026-08-27-at-3.06.59-PM.mp4 drone attackHezbollah ceasefire violationLebanon strikes