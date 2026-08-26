Netanyahu called Iranian regime ‘savages’ in warning to Trump

The Israeli premier said he and Trump discussed diplomatic, economic and military options for confronting Iran.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he privately warned President Donald Trump against pursuing diplomacy with the Iranian regime, arguing that Tehran cannot be trusted to negotiate in good faith and would use talks to buy time.

Speaking at an event in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, Netanyahu described the Iranian leadership as “savages” and said he had advised Trump that negotiations would ultimately prove futile.

Netanyahu said he and Trump discussed three possible approaches toward Iran when they met at the White House several weeks ago.

“I spoke with President Trump several weeks ago at the White House, in the Oval Office. We discussed three options [against Iran],” Netanyahu said in a clip of the speech, which was posted by his social media team on Wednesday.

“I told him, there is one old option. Of course, you can make a deal. A good deal — we have no objection. I doubt that you can make a deal with that bunch over there, with those savages. I’m telling you: You can’t make a deal,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu’s comments reflected his longstanding skepticism toward diplomatic efforts with Tehran, with the Israeli premier arguing that previous negotiations have allowed Iran to delay meaningful action while continuing to advance its strategic capabilities.

The second option discussed by the two leaders, Netanyahu said, was military action against the Islamic Republic.

“We will not allow Iran to attack us, and if, God forbid, they attack us, they will suffer a blow beyond anything they have imagined– far stronger than anything they have suffered until now,” the premier said.

Netanyahu also said he advised Trump to pursue economic pressure against Tehran rather than relying solely on negotiations.

According to Netanyahu, he urged the American president to “tighten the siege” on Iran, a strategy he linked to the Trump administration’s latest round of severe sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

Trump has described the new sanctions as an “economic D-Day,” signaling an effort to place maximum financial pressure on Iran and the entities supporting its government.

Netanyahu said the sanctions were consistent with the approach he had advocated in his discussions with Trump, arguing that increasing economic pressure could weaken the Iranian regime without requiring an immediate return to diplomatic negotiations.