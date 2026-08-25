WATCH: British Islamic scholar – ‘Israel doesn’t deserve to exist in Palestine, it’s a homeland for Muslims’

British Islamic scholar Asrar Rashid called on Allah to grant victory to the “mujahideen” in Gaza and Palestine, while repeatedly declaring Israel has no right to exist in the region.

British Islamic Scholar Asrar Rashid at Manchester Conference: Palestine Is Not a Homeland for the Jews but for Muslims; Muslims Should Finish Israel – It Does Not Deserve to Exist in Palestine, They Can Move It to Germany or the United States pic.twitter.com/OqbjabPkPf — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 25, 2026