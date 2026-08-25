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WATCH: British Islamic scholar – ‘Israel doesn’t deserve to exist in Palestine, it’s a homeland for Muslims’

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British Islamic scholar Asrar Rashid called on Allah to grant victory to the “mujahideen” in Gaza and Palestine, while repeatedly declaring Israel has no right to exist in the region.

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