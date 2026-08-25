WATCH: Danny Danon reaffirms Israel’s ‘historical and Biblical’ right to Judea and Samaria

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon criticized the term “occupied lands” regarding Judea and Samaria and Jewish settlements, pointing to Israel’s historical claim to the land while invoking its biblical right as well.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon:

We have rights to the West Bank. It's not occupied land. This is our land.

We have historical rights to the land.

We even have biblical rights to the land. pic.twitter.com/HG9ycfqT0j

— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 25, 2026