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WATCH: Danny Danon reaffirms Israel’s ‘historical and Biblical’ right to Judea and Samaria

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Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon criticized the term “occupied lands” regarding Judea and Samaria and Jewish settlements, pointing to Israel’s historical claim to the land while invoking its biblical right as well.

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