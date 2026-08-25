Trump: Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines

Trump added that Iran had been notified that “any ship laying new mines will be destroyed immediately and systematically.”

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that all naval mines placed in the Strait of Hormuz have been cleared or detonated.

In his statement, Trump warned that the United States would attack any vessel attempting to lay new mines in the vital shipping corridor.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said he had been briefed by the U.S. Navy that “all naval mines have been detonated or removed from the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.”

He added that Iran had been notified that “any ship laying new mines will be destroyed immediately and systematically.”

The president further stated that “through the Space Force, we are tracking every inch of the Strait, just as we are tracking ‘Pickaxe Mountain’ and the three other nuclear sites that have already been destroyed.”

Trump emphasized that a “zero tolerance policy toward mine-laying” would take effect immediately, concluding his message with: “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”