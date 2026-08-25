‘Zionists rape, eat children’ — Speaker at Toronto anti-Israel rally

Police appealed for witnesses after a video of the antisemitic speech circulated widely online.

By World Israel News Staff

Canadian police have launched a hate crime investigation after a speaker at an anti-Israel rally in Toronto claimed that Zionists sexually assault, murder and eat children.

The speaker was identified by a Jewish watchdog account on X as university lecturer Dr. Abbas Hamze. A video of Hamze’s remarks circulated widely online, drawing thousands of views.

“The British colonizers have planted this cancerous, this cancerous, false Zionist state of Israel. It’s Falasteen [Palestine],” Hamze says in the clip.

Hamze then launched into a series of conspiracy theories and allegations targeting Zionists and Israel.

“These Zionists have never had a country of their own because of their mischief; they are the most kicked-out people in the world for making black magic and horrible things,” he continues.

“We can see the corruption crystal clear in the Epstein Island where they have seduced leaders from all around the world, including Trump. They have raped and killed and eaten children at the same time. They have done the unimaginable to blackmail them and control them,” he added.

The allegations echo longstanding antisemitic blood libels, which falsely accuse Jews of murdering or using the blood or bodies of children. Such accusations have historically been used to incite violence and persecution against Jewish communities.

Hamze has previously attracted the attention of Leviathan because of his history of publicly railing against the Jewish state.

Following the circulation of the video, Toronto Police Service’s hate crimes unit announced that it was investigating the remarks and appealed to witnesses to come forward.

The investigation comes amid concerns from Jewish organizations about a series of demonstrations and incidents targeting Toronto’s Jewish community.

“Week after week, for nearly three years, the Jewish community has been harassed and targeted at Bathurst and Sheppard, the heart of a Toronto Jewish neighborhood,” the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said in a media statement.

“And now, an individual … accusing Jews of using ‘black magic,’ raping, murdering, and eating children,” the organization added. “This cannot be allowed to continue without consequences.”