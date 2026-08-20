BBC denies ‘comically antisemitic’ phrase was about Jews

Lord Eric Pickles called the BBC’s decision not to classify the remark as antisemitic “beyond comprehension.”

By World Israel News Staff

The BBC has rejected complaints over the use of an antisemitic phrase on one of its programs, arguing that the reference did not explicitly mention Jews and therefore did not constitute antisemitism.

The controversy arose during an episode of the BBC’s Gardeners’ Question Time radio program, when one panelist referred to another as “moneybags Rothschild.”

The phrase is a reference to the Rothschild family, the prominent Jewish banking dynasty whose wealth and Jewish identity have made it a longstanding target of antisemitic conspiracy theories.

A viewer subsequently filed a complaint with the BBC’s Editorial Complaints Unit (ECU), arguing that the reference was antisemitic and inappropriate.

However, the ECU rejected the complaint, reportedly reasoning that the comment did not specifically reference the Rothschild family’s Jewish identity and therefore did not “perpetuate prejudice.”

The BBC’s position has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from Lord Eric Pickles, the former chair of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), who said the decision was “beyond comprehension.”

Pickles also criticized the BBC’s refusal to apologize for the comment, describing the phrase as “inappropriate and antisemitic, almost comically so.”

The BBC has a long history of defending its presenters and commentators who have promoted antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric, as well as consistently demonizing Israel in its news reports.

The broadcaster has faced repeated criticism over its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, including its decision in the immediate aftermath of the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre to avoid routinely describing Hamas as a “terrorist” organization.

The BBC defended that approach by arguing that using the term could compromise its journalistic neutrality, despite the term being accurate to describe an organization responsible for deliberately murdering and kidnapping civilians.

The broadcaster has also uncritically reported and promoted claims made by Hamas.

The BBC reported allegations that Israel had intentionally targeted Shifa Hospital in Gaza during the early stages of the conflict.

In reality, a misfired Hamas rocket had struck a parking area near the medical facility.