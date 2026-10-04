‘Woke’ country music star wears ‘Free Palestine’ shirt in concert

Zach Bryan and his band displayed Palestine messages, after Kraft barred Macklemore from performing at the venue.

By World Israel News Staff

Country music star Zach Bryan and members of his band wore pro-Palestinian shirts during a concert at Gillette Stadium near Boston last Friday, following the venue’s recent decision to bar rapper Macklemore from performing as the opening act for Ed Sheeran.

Bryan and several members of his band wore shirts reading “Free Palestine” or displaying similar messages during the performance at the stadium, which is owned by Jewish businessman and prominent Israel supporter Robert Kraft.

The clothing choices appeared to challenge Kraft, who announced that Macklemore would not be allowed to perform at the venue alongside Sheeran following the rapper’s anti-Israel remarks and a history of antisemitic behavior.

One of the most prominent displays came from Bryan’s drummer, Nate Head, who wore a Palestinian soccer jersey bearing the name “Hind Rajab” and the number five.

Rajab was a five-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed during the Gaza war after becoming trapped amid fighting involving Israeli forces and Palestinian terrorists. Her slaying has become a rallying point for pro-Palestinian activists.

The shirts worn during Bryan’s concert appeared to signal support for the Palestinian cause, although Bryan has not publicly stated that his clothing was intended as a direct rebuke to Kraft.

Kraft, who has been outspoken in his support for Israel and efforts to combat antisemitism, has said Macklemore’s exclusion was not based solely on the rapper’s anti-Israel rhetoric. He has also pointed to a history of controversial comments and behavior, including a 2014 performance during which Macklemore wore a fake beard and oversized nose in a costume widely criticized as an antisemitic caricature of an Orthodox Jewish man.

Bryan, meanwhile, has previously expressed left-wing views, including through his song “Bad News,” which featured lyrics explicitly criticizing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The song generated controversy, and Bryan later walked back aspects of its message.

Despite those positions, Bryan has publicly said that he does not identify with either end of the political spectrum. The country singer is also a US Navy veteran.