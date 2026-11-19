Rather than tying down many battalions in static defense, the army intends to use its forces more efficiently.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has approved a new operational plan for 2027 that caps reserve duty at 58 days a year and returns the army’s regular brigades to a full training schedule after more than three years of continuous war.

Under the framework approved earlier this week, reservists will be called up for no more than 58 days in 2027, of which 42 will be actual mission days.

The rest covers time such as preparation and release.

The plan sets out the principles for how forces will be deployed, assigned to operational duties and trained across all sectors next year.

The army describes the plan as a careful balance between three demands: readiness for the next war, a strong defense of Israel’s borders, and the limits on the system and its manpower.

The IDF has designated 2027 a “year of operational focus.”

The central change is a reduction in the number of battalions holding routine front lines, freeing troops to rebuild readiness and strengthen reserve formations.

The economic support package for reservists and their families will not change in the near term.

Military officials said existing government decisions on reservist benefits remain valid until March 2027.

For the rest of the year, the IDF and the Defense Ministry are working on an updated government decision tailored to the new framework.

“We are in favor of helping reservists as much as possible,” a military official said.

The official noted that issues such as income tax credit points and discounts on arnona, Israel’s municipal property tax, are up to the government.

The army itself is working to complete support for individual soldiers and make sure they receive their entitlements.

Thinning out forces in the sectors has raised concern among residents of frontline communities in the north, in the Gaza border area and in Judea and Samaria. Senior commanders say residents’ security will not be compromised.

A senior officer stressed that the IDF’s offensive posture will not change.

“We are continuing with the security concept as it is implemented day to day, continuing to strike in Lebanon and in Gaza and removing every threat we identify,” the officer said.

“Area defense in the zero to four kilometer range will not be cut, and there will be no change to it at all.”

According to military officials, the IDF’s order of battle is currently four times larger than it was on the eve of the war.

They said that even after the planned reductions in 2027, the forces in the field will remain three times larger than before the war.

Rather than tying down many battalions in static defense, the army intends to use its forces more efficiently.

It plans to introduce technological and operational force multipliers and to deploy more mobile and effective units.

The main reason for pulling battalions off the lines is the urgent need to put the regular brigades back on a structured training track and rebuild their war readiness.

As part of the 2027 plan, the IDF decided to ring-fence training, a step meant to ensure that courses and command training are no longer halted to free up soldiers for routine missions.

Regular forces will receive eight weeks of full training during the coming year, plus about four weeks of refresher training.

“Our responsibility is not only for what happens today and tomorrow, but also for readiness for war when it comes,” the army said.

“After more than three years of fighting, our duty is to establish a stable, long-term security response, to restore the army’s readiness, and to preserve the reserve system we rely on.”