The CPJ was initially thrust into disarray earlier this year after a series of reports were published showing that its list of “Journalist Casualties in the Israel-Gaza War” included numerous confirmed terrorists.

By Adam Kredo, The Washington Free Beacon

NBC News chairman Cesar Conde will headline the Committee to Protect Journalists’s annual gala on Thursday after a rough year for the embattled group, which has been riven by infighting over its anti-Israel activism and controversial list of “journalists” slain in Gaza that brims with documented fighters for Hamas and other terrorist groups.

Conde will headline the CPJ’s Press Freedom Awards Dinner gala—at New York City’s Glasshouse—along with Lulu Garcia-Navarro, the New York Times podcast host, who will emcee the event for the group, which explicitly refers to Israel’s conduct in Gaza as “a genocide.”

NBC News and the Times are big CPJ supporters, with Rebecca Blumenstein, NBC News’s oddly titled “president, editorial,” and the virulently anti-Israeli Times columnist Lydia Polgreen sitting on the CPJ’s board.

The gala—where benefactor tables run from $25,000 to $250,000—has long been an occasion for media executives and prestigious philanthropic foundations to showcase their support for journalists who risk their lives in the field.

But the New York-based advocacy group’s most prominent media and corporate backers have little to say about the CPJ’s drift into pronounced anti-Israel activism.

Every supporter contacted by the Washington Free Beacon either did not respond or declined to comment.

Pro-Israel groups, however, are speaking out. HonestReporting—an Israel-based media watchdog that has carefully tracked the CPJ’s slain Gaza journalists list—told the Free Beacon that reputable journalists and their corporate bosses should be distancing themselves from the CPJ.

“If the sponsoring organizations really want to protect their journalists, physically and professionally, they should explain why they believe CPJ deserves their support, or at the very least demand CPJ lives up to its mandate,” the watchdog group said in a statement.

The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis, or CAMERA, has pushed back against the CPJ’s “false claims” in recent months and told the Free Beacon that prominent CPJ allies like the Times and NBC have a journalistic duty to ask the advocacy group tough questions.

“In a few days, an NBC executive will chair CPJ’s gala,” CAMERA said in a statement.

“When scandals emerge, how can journalists so intimately tied to an advocacy group with flawed verification standards be expected to cover that group critically, as their profession demands?” the group asked in a statement.

U.S. media observers told the Free Beacon that Conde’s publicists may not have done their homework on the CPJ before sending him to the gala.

Conde—best known for signing off on Rachel Maddow’s $30-million-a-year contract to work one day per week—is an MBA, not a journalist, and works for the Roberts family, who control NBCUniversal and are supporters of Israel (the charitable foundation of Comcast chief Brian Roberts has given tens of thousands of dollars to Birthright, a group that sends young Americans on free trips to Israel, in the years after Oct. 7, 2023).

Garcia-Navarro, in contrast to Conde, was NPR’s Jerusalem bureau chief before joining the Times Opinion operation.

Earlier this year, the Times Opinion vertical published the outlandish Nicholas Kristof piece that alleged that two Palestinian “journalists” were raped—one by a dog and the other by a carrot—while in Israeli custody.

The piece has since been largely discredited, with Times executive editor Joe Kahn, who does not oversee the opinion team, saying he would not have published it.

The Free Beacon has repeatedly sought comment from the Times and NBC News over the last six months about their support for the CPJ as the committee battled attacks on its objectivity and credibility, but neither organization has responded.

The CPJ’s other major corporate and media backers also did not respond to requests for comment about whether they have reconsidered financial support to the CPJ as the scandal percolates.

This year’s ceremony—which has received past support from Google, Meta, News Corp, Microsoft, George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, the Ford Foundation, Condé Nast, Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and the New York Times Company—comes at a precarious time for the 45-year-old advocacy group.

The CPJ was thrust into disarray and infighting earlier this year after the Free Beacon published a series of reports showing that its influential list of “Journalist Casualties in the Israel-Gaza War” included numerous confirmed terrorists and Hamas militant fighters.

Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terror groups in Gaza have long disguised themselves as TV and radio journalists, much in the same way that Hamas operates from hospitals, schools, and mosques.

Many of these fighters, before they died, had posed for photos with weapons, flags, and regalia that clearly identified them as active militants, while others were commemorated in death by Hamas-produced “martyr videos.”

Nevertheless, the CPJ persisted in referring to many of these men as “slain journalists,” writing on its website that “by silencing the press, Israel is silencing those who document and bear witness to what human rights groups and UN experts agree is a genocide.”

In late June, the CPJ’s board of directors expelled anti-Israel heiress Nika Soon-Shiong after a heated meeting centered on a Free Beacon article about anti-Israel bias among CPJ board members.

Despite Soon-Shiong’s ouster, the group two days later held a 17-1 vote affirming that “organizations affiliated with militant groups” meet the criteria of a legitimate journalistic outlet “provided they are not engaging in combat or inciting violence in a manner likely to have imminent effect.”

Only Fox News’s board representative voted against this definition, which drew condemnation from outside media monitoring organizations.

The board “voted to affirm our definition of who is a journalist,” proclaimed a defiant Polgreen, who is the CPJ board’s vice chair.

In the lead-up to its annual gala, the CPJ also conducted an internal review of its slain Gaza journalists list, hoping to assuage concerns that it was feeding into Hamas propaganda by eulogizing terrorists and accusing Israel of intentionally killing journalists.

While the CPJ initially said its internal review would be completed in July, the organization did not publicly disclose its findings until late September.

The CPJ ultimately removed 19 terrorists and 3 other fake journalists from the list but reinstated 4 others who had been nixed for engaging in terrorism against Israel.

That left a total of 191 supposed Gazan journalists on the CPJ’s rejiggered database—102 of whom still have demonstrable “connections to terrorist groups,” according to an independent review of the CPJ audit performed by HonestReporting.

The CPJ’s newly revised list still includes Anas al-Sharif, who Polgreen wrote was “a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist” who was “assassinated” by Israel, “a young man who had suddenly become the face and voice of the desperate people of his homeland, Gaza.”

Though the IDF released voluminous documentary evidence to show that al-Sharif was an active Hamas soldier—including a photo of him hugging October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar—Polgreen said Israel had “no credible evidence” for its case.

“The Committee to Protect Journalists is supposed to do just that: protect journalists and, by extension, journalism. By counting terrorists as journalists, they do the exact opposite,” HonestReporting told the Free Beacon.

“CPJ puts journalists in harm’s way and cheapens the professional credentials of actual journalists. Any press organization that lends its name to CPJ or quotes their work uncritically does exactly the same thing. Until CPJ corrects the record and changes its methodology, no self-respecting journalist or reputable publication should have anything to do with them.”

Every year at its gala, the CPJ trots out obscure foreign journalists it sees as exemplars of press freedom and gives them awards.

Even though the CPJ spent 2026 consumed by the Gaza issue, this year’s list of honorees includes no Gaza or Palestinian journalists, perhaps to shift the focus to less controversial conflicts.

The CPJ’s only nod to its anti-Israel activism focuses on Israel’s northern border, far from Gaza.

The CPJ will give an award at its gala to female Lebanese journalist Christina Assi, who the committee prominently says was “targeted by Israel in a double-tap strike while reporting in Alma Al-Shaab on the Israeli-Lebanese border” in 2023 that resulted in her leg being amputated.

The strike also killed Reuters correspondent Issam Abdallah, “Assi’s best friend,” and fueled outrage at Israel over what the CPJ and other groups described as its intentional targeting of journalists on the battlefield.

Israel has said that the incident happened in an active combat zone and that it did not target the journalists. The IDF has not suggested that Assi or Abdallah were Hezbollah operatives.

“This year’s awardees exemplify the determination and courage of journalists worldwide,” CPJ chief executive officer Jodie Ginsberg said in a statement on the group’s website.

“They have endured targeting, imprisonment, exile, and surveillance for simply reporting the news. It is an honor to recognize their commitment to documenting the truth.”

On Tuesday, leading up to the gala, the CPJ said it will “deliver a media briefing to members of the United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA) about the global state of press freedom in 2026.

“That discussion will include Assi, the wounded journalist, and other reward recipients from Hungary, Colombia, and El Salvador. Israel is certain to factor heavily into that discussion as the CPJ continues to peddle claims that it is “engaging in the deadliest and most deliberate effort to kill and silence journalists that CPJ has ever documented.”

The United Nations, like the CPJ, has claimed that “Israel’s war on journalists is a war on truth itself” and has dedicated resources to declaring the war in Gaza a “genocide.”

“CPJ accuses Israel of deliberately murdering journalists, then quietly removes names from its rolls of ‘journalist casualties’ when Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim them as their own, long after the damage from the original smear is done. Or worse yet, it leaves them on,” CAMERA said.

“This pattern plays right into Hamas’s strategy of wielding the press as a weapon in its war against the Jewish state, and debases the profession of journalism in the process.”