Hamas accuses Israel of violating ceasefire; IDF says no broader invasion is planned.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli forces entered Hamas-controlled territory in central Gaza on Wednesday to destroy a tunnel that the military said posed an immediate threat to its troops, marking the first Israeli ground operation west of the Yellow Line since the October 2025 ceasefire.

The Israel Defense Forces said the operation targeted a tunnel and Hamas infrastructure in an area outside the territory currently held by Israeli troops under the ceasefire agreement.

According to the IDF, the tunnel presented an immediate security danger that required military intervention.

In a statement posted on X, the military said, “IDF & ISA personnel began a targeted operation to dismantle a terror tunnel west of the Yellow Line in Gaza that posed an immediate and direct threat to IDF troops.”

Israeli tanks advanced east of the Nuseirat refugee camp toward Gaza’s main north-south road, supported by artillery fire and airstrikes, according to reports by the BBC and Deutsche Welle.

Before the operation began, Israel’s Coordination and Liaison Administration warned Palestinian civilians against approaching the affected area and announced a road closure.

Evacuation notices issued by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) prompted residents near Nuseirat and Bureij to leave, according to the BBC and The Times of Israel.

The operation took place beyond the Yellow Line, which separates the approximately 60% or more of Gaza under Israeli military control from areas administered by Hamas.

Hamas condemned the Israeli advance, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025.

Israeli military sources, however, indicated that the operation was limited in scope and that there were no plans to launch a broader or prolonged ground invasion.

The IDF maintained that its forces remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire arrangements and that the operation was intended to eliminate an immediate threat rather than change its positions permanently.

The military said it would continue taking action against threats to Israeli civilians and soldiers, including efforts by Hamas to attack Israeli forces or breach the ceasefire agreement.