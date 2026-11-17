Three injured in terrorist attack on new Jewish enclave outside Jericho

Scene of terrorist attack targeting residents of Ir HaTmarim, a newly established Jewish enclave on the outskirts of Jericho, November 16, 2026. (United Hatzalah)

Three Israelis injured in combination ramming and axe attack outside newly established Jewish community just outside Jericho.

By World Israel News Staff

Three Israelis were injured overnight Monday in a combined car-ramming and axe terrorist attack near the newly established Jewish community of Ir HaTmarim on the outskirts of Jericho, according to the IDF.

A female Palestinian terrorist was killed and several others wounded by gunfire during the attack.

The attack occurred as the Israelis were traveling toward the new community, established earlier this month in a compound of homes purchased by Jewish families.

According to the IDF, Palestinian terrorists accelerated their vehicle toward an Israeli car and deliberately collided with it. The assailants then emerged carrying weapons and attacked the Israeli occupants with axes and clubs.

The military said that stones were subsequently thrown at the Israelis, who responded with gunfire “to remove the threat.”

The Binyamin Regional Council initially reported that three Israelis were injured in the attack. Medical personnel later confirmed that two 18-year-olds had sustained light injuries and were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Israeli security forces rushed to the scene, established roadblocks throughout the surrounding area and launched a search for suspects involved in the incident.

“The details of the incident continue to be examined,” the IDF said.

Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, condemned the attack and praised the security forces.

“Terrorists attempted to murder Israelis tonight, but thanks to the swift action of the security forces, their attempt failed,” Gantz said.

“I wish the injured a speedy recovery and express my support for the security forces who protect the settlers.”

The confrontation occurred near Ir HaTmarim, a new Jewish community established in early November when approximately 20 families moved into eight biuldings near Jericho.

The relocation was organized by the Nahala settlement movement in cooperation with the Binyamin Regional Council. Organizers maintain that the properties were legally purchased and that they possess documentation establishing ownership.

The houses are located in Area C of Judea and Samaria, which remains under Israeli civil and security control under the Oslo Accords.

Nahala chairwoman Daniella Weiss described the establishment of the community earlier this month as “the opening of a new chapter in the history of Jewish settlement in Jericho.”

The move nevertheless prompted criticism from the IDF, which said the families had entered the area without prior military coordination or authorization.

Military officials reportedly reassigned troops from other security operations, including efforts to prevent weapons smuggling along the Jordanian border, to protect the new residents.

The army has since provided security for travel to and from the community, with residents reportedly relying on escorted convoys to reach their homes.