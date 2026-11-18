Following Britain’s lead, Australia announces new sanctions targeting settlement activists and organizations involved in Judea and Samaria construction.

By World Israel News Staff

Australia announced new sanctions Wednesday against three Israeli individuals and four organizations involved in settlement construction and expansion in Judea and Samaria, joining Britain in a coordinated effort to pressure Israel over its settlement policies.

The measures, announced by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, target prominent settlement activist Daniella Weiss, construction entrepreneurs Eliav Libi and Itamar Yehuda Levi, along with four organizations and companies associated with settlement development.

The sanctioned entities include the Nachala Movement, founded by Weiss; the Amana Settlement Association; Hashomer Yosh; and the Eyal Hari Yehuda construction company.

Under the restrictions, Australian citizens and businesses are prohibited from trading with or providing financial assistance to the designated individuals and organizations. The measures also impose asset freezes and travel bans, with substantial penalties for violations.

Wong accused those targeted of participating in settlement development and facilitating alleged acts of “settler violence” against Palestinians.

“We are taking these actions because the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence are extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution,” Wong said.

She added that the sanctioned individuals and organizations had been involved in organizing settlement projects, raising money, recruiting volunteers and assisting individuals accused of violence.

The sanctions represent Australia’s first use of such measures against an Israeli construction company involved in building settlements in Judea and Samaria.

Among the most prominent figures targeted is Weiss, a longtime leader of the settlement movement and former mayor of Kedumim.

Weiss leads Nachala, an organization that advocates expanding Jewish communities throughout Judea and Samaria. She has also publicly supported reestablishing Israeli communities in the Gaza Strip following the war against Hamas.

The British government sanctioned Weiss in 2025, while the European Union imposed restrictions on her earlier this year.

Australia’s latest measures follow a separate British announcement Tuesday targeting eight Israeli construction and property development companies involved in settlement activity, as well as an activist group accused of obstructing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the sanctions were intended to prevent further development of the E1 settlement project, located between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim.

The project has faced international opposition because of its potential effect on the territorial continuity of a possible Palestinian state. Israeli supporters argue that developing the area is important for securing Jerusalem and strengthening the connection between the capital and Ma’ale Adumim.

The British and Australian announcements came ahead of a planned deadline for construction bids associated with E1. However, the tender process has reportedly been delayed until a new Israeli government is formed.

Wong confirmed that Canberra had coordinated its latest measures with London and had discussed its objections with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, she urged Israel to halt further settlement expansion.

“You should stop what you are doing when it comes to settlement expansion,” Wong said.

Sa’ar strongly condemned the British sanctions, describing them as “a hostile act targeting private, law-abiding companies.”

“The Jewish people have the right to live in their historic homeland,” he said, warning that Israel would respond to Britain’s actions with countermeasures.

Australia’s decision adds to mounting diplomatic tensions between Canberra and Jerusalem.

The Australian government previously joined other Western countries in imposing sanctions on Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Relations deteriorated further following Australia’s recognition of Palestinian statehood in 2025.

Israel subsequently revoked visas held by Australian diplomatic representatives working with the Palestinian Authority.

Wong indicated Wednesday that Australia could impose additional restrictions, although the government has so far declined to adopt a broader ban on trade involving Israeli settlements.