Palestinians walk past a mural painted by a Hamas artist of captured Israeli soldier Ron Arad, in the Jabalia refugee camp on the Gaza Strip. January 28, 2010. (Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90)

Israel must grant no political amnesty and conduct no prisoner-for-prisoner swaps, treating knowledge of the remains’ location as a private financial asset, rather than a state asset for negotiations.

By Jose Lee Alvarez, Middle East Forum

Just as archaeologists recently uncovered new clues about the 1948 Lamed Heh battle by returning to the exact Judean hilltop where the fighters fell, Israeli authorities must discard distant theories about deceased pilot Ron Arad and focus once again on the Lebanese village where he disappeared 40 years ago.

On October 16, 1986, Mustafa Dirani’s Amal militiamen captured Arad after he ejected from his plane.

Letters and photographs confirmed he survived through 1987, and Israel last heard from him in May 1988.

Eventually, Israeli commandos apprehended Mustafa Dirani in 1994, and during interrogation, he confirmed that his men held Arad in a house in Nabi Chit.

According to him, one night, the guards fled the nearby fighting and returned to find the room empty. Unconfirmed reports spread that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operatives moved him to Tehran, which confused the Israelis for decades.

However, independent reports—including a joint investigation between Iran and Hezbollah in 2004, an investigation led by Shabak’s former director Yuval Diskin in 2006, and an intelligence report by Lt. Col. (Res.) Avi Kalo in 2016—determined that Arad died in Nabi Chit in 1988 and rests in a grave nearby.

Nevertheless, Mossad agents abducted Iranian generals Ali Reza Asgari in Istanbul in 2006 and Abdullah Saberi in Damascus in 2021, yet they obtained no concrete intelligence from either operation.

Mossad director David Barnea eventually ordered to basically “start from scratch” after the Saberi operation failed to yield results.

In December 2025, retired Lebanese officer Ahmad Shukr—Hassan’s brother—vanished, and evidence points to Jerusalem’s involvement as they hunted for Arad’s whereabouts.

In March 2026, Israeli forces dug up a grave in the Nabi Chit cemetery but achieved nothing. Later, a November 15, 2026, New York Times report argued that Arad’s captors never sent him to Iran.

Instead, they either killed him to avenge Hassan Shukr’s combat death that night or shot him during an escape attempt.

After all of these events, failures, and killings, three decisive measures have the potential to end the silence that has haunted the Arad family since 1988.

First, Jerusalem should task the Israel Defense Forces’ Depth Corps with carrying out one of Israel’s most complex and ambitious covert multi-special forces raids.

Before any troops even hit the ground, military intelligence analysts will have to synthesize declassified 1980s U.S. and French satellite imagery, Lebanese property maps, and interviews with surviving Amal-era residents via neutral contacts.

The 1988 Beqaa burial models will be used to identify one site. Maglan and Egoz would block the Baalbek highway and the Syrian track; Shaldag and 669 would secure the air corridor; and Sayeret Matkal, alongside Yahalom, would sweep using handheld radar, dig several pre-identified targeted anomalies before dawn, and pre-empt Hezbollah and potential diplomatic pressure against this operation.

Second, the Jewish state must launch a Shukr Lineage Residual Incentive Protocol via a European financial institution such as Edmond de Rothschild Group.

In Middle Eastern clan politics, direct financial self-interest will always trump any ideological allegiance to Tehran or Beirut.

Any living adult member of the Shukr clan who can provide verifiable coordinates for the Arad remains will claim a $2 million payout—which a privately fronted humanitarian trust modeled on the Born to Freedom Foundation will fund by blending covert Israeli state transfers with private diaspora philanthropy, and which an allied intelligence guarantee will underwrite to prevent banking compliance withholding—that a frozen escrow account will hold until DNA testing finishes.

Israel must grant no political amnesty and conduct no prisoner-for-prisoner swaps, treating knowledge of the remains’ location as a private financial asset, rather than a state asset for negotiations.

As a finite and deniable offer, it will circumvent the Hezbollah veto and remove the clan’s fear of collective punishment.

Furthermore, reliable Western partners with stable Muslim communities in their midst could assist Israel in providing these collaborators—if they request it—with protected resettlement and new legal identities for themselves and their families before Jerusalem makes any public announcement.

Finally, the Israeli army, Aman, and Mossad should set up a dedicated 1988 Beqaa Forensic Baseline within the Israeli military laboratories to verify any remains that are recovered.

Rather than relying only on degraded DNA, they need to cross-reference soil chemistry, period agricultural pesticides, diesel, and late-1980s Israeli Air Force flight-suit textile fibers against the existing intelligence samples.

During this process, Israeli officials should invite the International Committee of the Red Cross to audit the final biological match.

Once the teams have confirmed the identity, they should repatriate the remains immediately via another military operation, with no negotiation.

Abandoning the Tehran mirage removes the final obstacle. Concentrated, incentive-driven, and scientifically bounded action inside Nabi Chit offers the sole realistic path to bringing Arad home, trading 40 years of diplomatic self-delusion for leverage that works.