Dr. Jennifer Martinez referred to Jews as “demons” and disparaged her Jewish colleagues as “Zios.”

By World Israel News Staff

An Australian doctor who engaged in antisemitic bullying online, including referring to Jews as “demons” and mocking colleagues who said they felt threatened by her social media tirades, has left her position at a major Sydney hospital following complaints about her conduct.

Dr. Jennifer Martinez, who served as head of sexual assault services at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, reportedly departed from the position earlier in November, after concerns about her posts were raised by Jewish colleagues and advocacy organizations over her online posts.

According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA), Martinez’s term as department head was originally scheduled to end in February 2030. However, she is no longer serving in the role. Neither Martinez nor the hospital has publicly explained her departure.

Sharon Stoliar, co-founder of the Australian Zionist Healthcare Alliance and one of the people who lodged complaints against Martinez, described the departure as a significant, if belated, development.

Martinez’s resignation is “too little too late, but also a victory in combating antisemitism,” Stoliar told JTA.

“She should not have even been given this position in the first place as she had already been quite openly posting some horrific antisemitic content online well before this appointment,” Stoliar said.

“There was either a significant failure of processes by not screening her adequately before appointment, or they did screen her and did not seem to care about her online bullying, discrimination and antisemitism,” she added.

The Sydney Local Health District, which oversees Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, declined to publicly clarify whether Martinez had been dismissed or resigned.

A letter from a hospital manager shared with JTA said only that “the appropriate action has been taken,” adding that personnel matters are “confidential.”

Among Martinez’s reported social media posts were comments disparaging colleagues as “Zios” — a derogatory term for Zionists that is also frequently used as an antisemitic slur against Jews.

Martinez also reportedly expressed support for the online harassment of Jewish Australians who had discussed antisemitism in a private WhatsApp group. After their contact information was leaked, members of the group were subjected to a deluge of abusive messages.