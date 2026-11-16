Search

WATCH: IDF levels home of rocket terrorist in Judea and Samaria

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-levels-home-of-rocket-terrorist-in-judea-and-samaria/
Email Print

IDF forces demolished the home of Abdullah Khatib, a terrorist behind a rocket launch test in Judea and Samaria, in a preemptive move to crush the threat of rocket terrorism.

>