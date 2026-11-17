Israel threatens retaliation over British sanctions on Judea and Samaria construction firms

Foreign Minister Sa’ar says Israel may expand settlement development despite pressure from London.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar warned that Israel would retaliate against British sanctions targeting eight Israeli construction and real estate companies operating in Judea and Samaria, saying the government would not change its policies in response to pressure from London.

In a post on X, Sa’ar accused Britain of hostility and double standards over its decision to sanction companies involved in residential construction and infrastructure development in Israeli communities.

“Israel will not surrender or change its policies under external pressure. On the contrary, we will examine new ways to strengthen settlement in Judea and Samaria,” Sa’ar wrote.

The foreign minister said Israel was considering several possible responses to the British measures, although he did not specify what action the government might take.

“As in the past, Israel will take countermeasures in response to the British move. The elements of our response, encompassing a wide range of options, are being considered.”

The eight companies named in the British sanctions are Har Hevron Development Company, Hemdat Shomron, S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development, Lev HaHar Yazamut, Harey Zahav, Ariel Residential Judea & Samaria, Ami Gvirtzman Architects 2021 and Z.F. Building Company.

Their business activities include residential construction, property marketing, neighborhood development and infrastructure projects in communities across Judea and Samaria.

Among the communities where the companies operate are Efrat, Ariel, Shiloh, Eli, Itamar, Elon Moreh, Tekoa and Nokdim.

Britain also imposed sanctions on Tzav 9, an Israeli activist organization that has organized protests and blockades targeting humanitarian aid deliveries entering the Gaza Strip.

The movement has sought to prevent supplies from reaching Gaza over concerns that humanitarian assistance could ultimately benefit Hamas.

Sa’ar’s response indicated that Israel was examining measures against Britain while maintaining its existing settlement policies. He also raised the possibility of additional government initiatives to support construction and development in Judea and Samaria.

The foreign minister did not identify which retaliatory options were under consideration or provide a timetable for a decision