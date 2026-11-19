Thai police officers look as they monitor the rally of Thai-Muslim activists outside the Israeli embassy in Bangkok, Thailand Tuesday, July 15, 2014. Several hundreds of activists took part in the rally to show solidarity for Palestine against Israel's attacks on Gaza. (AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong)

Iran reportedly recruited Thai clerics for foiled attack on Israeli embassy in Bangkok.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah recruited six Thai Muslim clerics to carry out a terrorist attack against the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok, according to an investigation published Tuesday by Iran International.

The plot was ultimately thwarted, the London-based Iranian opposition outlet reported, citing a Western intelligence source and another source close to the IRGC’s Quds Force.

The six men, all Shiite clerics who had studied at Al-Mustafa International University in the Iranian city of Qom, were allegedly recruited into Hezbollah’s Unit 910, which is responsible for the Lebanese terrorist organization’s overseas operations.

According to the investigation, the network was directed by Lebanese Hezbollah operative Majed Abdullah, also known as Fadi Kassab or Abu Hassan, who began recruiting students at the university around 2020 with assistance from the Quds Force.

One member of the alleged cell told investigators that Abu Hassan served as his direct handler and provided operational information for the planned embassy attack.

The report also identified another Lebanese national, Mohammad Hassan, as responsible for overseeing Hezbollah’s operations and training recruits in Iran, while Kassab handled the planning of attacks against Israeli targets.

Kassab was previously linked to plots targeting Israeli interests in Cyprus, Bulgaria and several Western countries, according to the investigation.

His reported activities in Thailand date back to 2012, when he allegedly entered the country under a false identity to coordinate attacks against Israeli interests.

That year, Thai authorities arrested Swedish-Lebanese national Hussein Atris, a suspected Hezbollah operative, and discovered a warehouse containing approximately four tons of materials that could be used to manufacture explosives.

The newly published investigation identifies Atris as one of Kassab’s operatives, although that connection has not been independently verified.

At the center of the alleged recruitment network was Mubarak Hosseini, a Thai cleric who spent more than three decades in Iran and eventually became head of Al-Mustafa University’s alumni association.

Hosseini also managed the Thai-language website of the Iranian supreme leader’s office and established several pro-Iranian religious organizations in Thailand.

In an interview with Iranian state television, Hosseini said one organization was created to “express affection for the Supreme Leader and the leader of Muslims” and to prevent Western Shiite influences from gaining ground in Thailand.

Together with his cousin Salman Hosseini, he allegedly helped Hezbollah recruit five additional men from among Al-Mustafa’s students, several of whom were relatives.

Iran International also identified Al-Mustafa University, the Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly and Astan Quds Razavi, three institutions affiliated with Iran’s supreme leader, as financial supporters of the network.

Al-Mustafa University was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in December 2020 over its role in recruiting foreign nationals for the Quds Force.

At the time, the Treasury Department described the university as “a recruiting ground for the IRGC-QF,” saying Iranian intelligence operatives used its international student network to recruit foreign agents and fighters.

Then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that the recruitment of foreign students demonstrated the Quds Force’s ability to infiltrate Iranian educational institutions for intelligence operations.

The latest investigation also identified Syedaree Sakkitticha, one of the alleged recruits, as an organizer of anti-Israel demonstrations in Bangkok.

Hosseini himself reportedly encouraged protests outside the American and Israeli embassies in Thailand following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, blaming Washington and Jerusalem for rising energy prices.

The investigation did not specify when the planned attack against Israel’s embassy was supposed to take place or provide details about how it was prevented.