WATCH: New trailer for Bondi Beach Chanukah massacre documentary drops November 19, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-trailer-for-bondi-beach-chanukah-massacre-documentary-drops/ Email Print A new trailer, released in anticipation of an upcoming documentary on the Bondi Beach massacre, a terror attack in which eight people were murdered during a Chanukah celebration, reveals never-before-seen footage and special survivor interviews. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/VIDEO-2026-11-18-23-18-35.mp4 Bondi BeachDocumentaryTerrorism