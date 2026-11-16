2/3 of French Jews considering leaving country as antisemitism fears mount

New French Jewish immigrants arrive at Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel on August 3, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

New survey finds that nearly two-thirds of French Jews are thinking of leaving France over the rising levels of antisemitism, with even more inclined to leave if far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon wins next year’s presidential election.

By World Israel News Staff

Nearly two-thirds of French Jews are considering leaving France amid growing antisemitism, while more than two-thirds say they could emigrate if far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon wins next year’s presidential election, according to a new survey released Sunday by the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

The study, conducted by the Ifop polling institute in partnership with the Foundation for Political Innovation (Fondapol), found that 64% of French Jews have considered leaving the country, up from 52% in 2024.

The prospect of a Mélenchon presidency provoked even greater concern, with 69% of Jewish respondents saying they might leave France if the leader of the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI) party wins the 2027 election. Among them, 40% said they would definitely consider leaving.

By comparison, 31% said they would contemplate leaving if Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally, were elected president.

The survey, which included representative samples of 2,000 French adults, 500 French Jews and 500 French Muslims, documented deepening fears within the Jewish community more than three years after the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel and the subsequent surge in antisemitic incidents across France.

According to the findings, 82% of French Jews reported experiencing antisemitism at some point in their lives, while 66% said France was no longer a safe country for Jews.

Sixty percent reported having been subjected to antisemitic insults, an increase of six percentage points since 2024, while 35% said they had received threats of physical violence, up 11 points.

The growing sense of insecurity has also led many French Jews to conceal their religious identity or change their everyday behavior.

Since October 7, 69% have adopted measures to avoid potential antisemitic encounters, including 48% who stopped wearing visible Jewish religious symbols and 29% who removed mezuzahs from their doorposts.

The latter figure represents an increase of 10 percentage points over the past two years.

The survey also revealed widespread distrust of French authorities and the country’s ability to protect its Jewish population.

Only 22% of Jewish victims of antisemitic incidents said they reported them to police, while 65% considered punishments for antisemitic offenses insufficiently severe.

“There is a crisis of trust between the Jewish community and the French Republic,” Anne-Sophie Sebban-Bécache, AJC’s vice president for Europe, told the Israeli news outlet Ynet.

She said Jewish citizens increasingly believed the French state was failing to fulfill its obligation to protect them.

In a separate interview with Le Parisien, Sebban-Bécache called for the appointment of a special envoy dedicated to combating antisemitism.

The findings also suggest a significant change in French perceptions of the political sources of antisemitism, with the far left increasingly viewed as a threat alongside the far right.

For the first time in the survey’s history, equal proportions of French respondents, 25% each, identified far-left and far-right ideologies as major causes of antisemitism.

In 2022, only 13% pointed to the far left, compared with 36% who identified the far right.

Among French Jews, 86% said Mélenchon contributed to increasing antisemitism, while 31% expressed the same view of Le Pen.

Across the general population, 58% associated Mélenchon with rising antisemitism, compared with 53% for right-wing politician Éric Zemmour and 47% for Le Pen.

The survey also identified a substantial prevalence of antisemitic stereotypes among supporters of Mélenchon’s party.

Among LFI sympathizers, 51% agreed with the assertion that Jews exercise excessive power over the economy and financial system, an increase of 17 points since 2022. Another 50% believed Jews had too much influence over the media, up 21 points.

The findings come amid growing concern over the connection between hostility toward Israel and antisemitic attitudes toward French Jews.

Forty-nine percent of respondents identified hostility toward Israel as a major cause of contemporary antisemitism, ahead of radical Islam at 33% and conspiracy theories at 26%.

Among French Jews, 62% identified anti-Israel hostility as a major contributing factor.

The study found that 79% of Jewish respondents had personally experienced being blamed or held responsible for the actions of the Israeli government.

Meanwhile, 23% of French respondents said it was justified to confront Jewish citizens over their real or presumed support for Israel.

The survey also found that 49% of young French adults aged 18 to 24 agreed with comparisons between Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and Nazi Germany’s persecution of Jews, an increase of seven percentage points since 2024.

Four in 10 French respondents considered it acceptable to boycott performances or cultural events featuring Jewish figures suspected of holding pro-Israel views.

Despite widespread recognition that antisemitism was increasing, the survey found declining willingness to mobilize against it.

Seventy-nine percent of French respondents said antisemitism had risen over the past decade, but only 38% of those expressing an opinion said they would be willing to demonstrate against it, down from 46% in 2024.

Official French Interior Ministry figures recorded 1,320 antisemitic incidents in 2025, averaging more than three per day. Although the total was below the levels recorded in 2023 and 2024, it remained substantially higher than before the October 7 attacks.

The survey’s findings are likely to intensify debate over antisemitism ahead of France’s 2027 presidential election, particularly as both far-left and far-right political movements compete for power.

The AJC warned that the increasingly widespread consideration of emigration among French Jews represented a fundamental challenge to the French Republic’s commitment to equal citizenship and religious freedom.

“The future of French Jews in France should never depend on the result of an election,” the organization said in its statement accompanying the study.