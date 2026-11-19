How Hamas trained Gaza’s children—and is recruiting them again

In summer 2023, just months before the attacks on Israel, Hamas claimed that approximately 100,000 children and teenagers participated in its summer camps.

By Jan Kapusnak, Middle East Forum

In April 2013, students at a Gaza City high school staged an unusual demonstration.

Wearing uniforms and carrying weapons, they simulated an attack on an Israeli military post and the kidnapping of a soldier.

Footage showed teenagers dragging a man playing an Israeli soldier into a waiting vehicle.

They were participants in Al-Futuwwa, a paramilitary school program Hamas introduced in September 2012.

A decade later, some of the tactics they rehearsed would resemble those used during the October 7, 2023, attacks.

Hamas named its program after Al-Futuwwa, a youth organization founded in British Mandate Palestine in 1936 under the leadership of Jamal al-Husseini, a relative of Jerusalem’s mufti, Amin al-Husseini.

According to historian Benny Morris, its organizers drew inspiration from the Hitler Youth, and its members initially were known as “Nazi scouts.”

Under the Al-Futuwwa program, military training became part of the regular school curriculum for boys, predominantly ages 15–17.

Students learned to handle Kalashnikov rifles, practiced military maneuvers, and attended intensive training camps.

By April 2013, approximately 37,000 boys had participated in the program, with around 5,000 also attending specialized camps.

Some students even accompanied armed Hamas members on nighttime security patrols.

In 2015, Hamas’s military wing began organizing its own training camps. In summer 2023, just months before the attacks on Israel, Hamas claimed that approximately 100,000 children and teenagers participated in its summer camps.

An internal Hamas document from July 2023, presented by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in January 2024, identified the promotion of jihad, self-sacrifice, armed resistance, and the militarization of Palestinian society among the camps’ objectives.

Three years after the October 7, 2023, pogrom, Hamas has lost much of its leadership, thousands of fighters, and substantial military infrastructure.

Nevertheless, it retains influence over populated areas of Gaza and is attempting to rebuild its forces.

In January 2026, a Palestinian father described how Hamas operatives allegedly offered his 16-year-old son money and weapons training to join the organization.

His account was not an isolated allegation but pointed to a broader pattern of recruiting minors.

In October 2026, Israeli security reports indicated that Hamas was recruiting boys ages 15–17 for accelerated military training lasting approximately one week and focusing primarily on light firearms.

The militarization of Palestinian children was hardly a secret. Hamas publicly advertised its training camps, published photographs of armed children, and organized ceremonies showcasing their military skills.

Yet the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) never elevated the issue to apply diplomatic pressure.

In its own 2020 report, UNICEF documented two independently verified cases of 17-year-olds recruited into Hamas’s military wing.

One died in May 2020 while serving at a Hamas military position. A subsequent bulletin acknowledged that Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other armed groups operated military camps attended even by children under 14.

UNICEF stated that it had contacted the organizers and urged them to protect children. Yet the training continued, with no publicly documented evidence that these interventions brought the programs to an end.

UNICEF devotes less attention to the recruitment of Palestinian children than to comparable practices by armed groups in other conflicts.

While the organization has drawn international attention to the suffering of Palestinian children during Israeli military operations, the role of Hamas in militarizing those same children receives less public attention.

This raises a question: Why has an organization with UNICEF’s international authority, resources, and media reach failed to mount a comparably visible campaign against Hamas’s systematic recruitment and military training of children?

A November 2026 investigation by NGO Monitor also found that The Sameer Project, a Gaza-based organization presenting itself as a UNICEF partner, had published material glorifying armed violence and supporting Hamas.

Footage showed children chanting, “Glory and eternity to our righteous martyrs!” in a school displaying UNICEF logos.

The recruitment of minors also complicates the interpretation of Gaza’s casualty statistics.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, anyone under 18 is legally a child. This includes a 16-year-old Hamas fighter killed in combat.

Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilians and members of armed groups in its casualty figures.

Consequently, statistics based on age alone cannot establish how many of the children killed were civilians and how many had participated in hostilities.

The Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child prohibits non-state armed groups from recruiting or using anyone under 18 in hostilities.

Destroying tunnels and weapons stockpiles alone will not prevent Hamas from rebuilding its forces.

Counterterrorism expert Assaf Moghadam estimates that deradicalizing Gaza could take 20 to 40 years.

Gaza’s future, therefore, will depend not only on who controls its borders or finances its reconstruction, but above all, on who educates its children.