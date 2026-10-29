WATCH: ‘Pro-Palestine’ Jewish comedian hit with blatant antisemitism at show October 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-palestine-jewish-comedian-hit-with-blatant-antisemitism-at-show/ Email Print Jewish comedian Lucas Szelnick was heckled by an antisemite who declared she is against all Jews and called them all evil over the war in Gaza, even as he repeatedly stated he is pro-Palestine and feels horrible for what’s happening in Israel. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VIDEO-2026-10-29-20-36-05.mp4 AntisemitismcomedyGaza