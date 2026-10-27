New poll shows Republicans leading 2-1 among Jewish voters ahead of midterms

New poll finds a striking Republican advantage among Jewish voters ahead of the midterms, contradicting other data which shows Democrats maintaining a significant lead.

By World Israel News Staff

A new national poll by McLaughlin & Associates has found Republicans leading Democrats by nearly two to one among Jewish voters ahead of the November 3 congressional midterm elections, a potentially dramatic reversal of the longstanding Democratic advantage among American Jews.

The survey, conducted among 1,000 likely voters nationwide, found that 64% of Jewish respondents intended to support Republican congressional candidates, compared with 33% who favored Democrats, giving the GOP a 31-percentage-point advantage.

The findings were published Friday in Newsmax by Republican pollsters John McLaughlin and Jim McLaughlin, who argued that Republicans should seek to recreate the coalition of religious voters that helped President Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election.

The pollsters described the Republican advantage among Jewish respondents as “a potentially significant departure” from historical voting patterns.

However, they acknowledged that “that finding warrants caution” because of the limited number of Jewish respondents.

Jewish voters represented just 4% of the survey’s 1,000 participants, equivalent to approximately 40 people. The firm did not provide a separate margin of error for the Jewish subgroup, making the result considerably less reliable than figures based on a larger Jewish sample.

The McLaughlin findings contrast sharply with a September survey conducted by GBAO Strategies for the Jewish Voters Resource Center, which found that 67% of American Jewish voters intended to support Democrats in the midterms, compared with just 26% who planned to vote Republican.

That survey interviewed 800 self-identified Jewish voters between August 26 and September 1 and reported a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

The disparity between the two polls is substantial. While the McLaughlin survey suggests a 31-point Republican lead, the Jewish Voters Resource Center survey shows Democrats ahead by 41 points — a difference of 72 percentage points in the parties’ respective margins.

The September findings were broadly consistent with historical Jewish voting patterns, in which Democrats have generally received approximately two-thirds or more of the Jewish vote in national elections.

A post-election survey conducted by the Mellman Group for the Jewish Electorate Institute following the 2024 presidential election found that 71% of Jewish voters supported Kamala Harris, while 26% voted for Trump.

Another post-election survey, conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute, found Harris winning Jewish voters by 62% to 37%.

The significant differences between the various surveys underscore the difficulty of determining whether Jewish political allegiances are undergoing a major realignment.

Another survey released this week by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) also found Democrats ahead.

Its October Voice of the Jewish People Index showed that 55% of American Jews with strong connections to Jewish identity, Israel and Jewish communal life intended to vote Democratic, compared with 31% who favored Republicans. The remaining respondents were undecided or did not intend to vote.

The differences among these surveys may reflect variations in sampling methods, the populations surveyed and the political composition of respondents.

The Jewish Voters Resource Center’s September poll also found that 75% of Jewish respondents disapproved of Trump’s job performance, while 82% held an unfavorable opinion of Vice President JD Vance.

Jim Gerstein, principal at GBAO Strategies, attributed Jewish support for Democrats to concerns extending beyond Israel and antisemitism.

“Democracy, the cost-of-living and a deep hostility toward Donald Trump are driving the Jewish vote,” Gerstein said.

The same survey found that affordability was a leading concern for 37% of Jewish respondents, followed by the future of democracy at 36% and antisemitism at 25%. Although 89% expressed concern about antisemitism, it was not their leading electoral priority.

The McLaughlin survey, meanwhile, found Republicans maintaining an advantage among several other religious groups, although by narrower margins than those Trump enjoyed in the 2024 presidential election.

Protestants favored Republicans by 51% to 43%, while Catholics were almost evenly divided, with 48% supporting Republicans and 46% favoring Democrats. Evangelical Christians preferred Republicans by 56% to 37%.

Among religiously unaffiliated voters, Democrats led by 51% to 43%, while Muslim respondents favored Democrats by 63% to 37%. As with the Jewish subgroup, the Muslim sample was small.